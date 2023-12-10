Home

UGC NET December 2023 Phase 2 Exam Tomorrow; Timings, Dress Code, Things to Carry

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the second phase of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) on December 11, 2023.

UGC NET December 2023 Phase 2 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the second phase of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) on December 11, 2023. Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue: A personal transparent water bottle, A simple transparent Ball Point Pen, Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in., Additional 02 passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet, Original valid ID proof. To access the NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2023, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. The candidate must reach the centre at the time as indicated against the Reporting/Entry time at the Centre, in the Admit Card.

UGC NET December 2023 Phase 2 Exam: Dress Code

Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT permitted.

UGC NET December 2023 Phase 2 Exam: Reporting Time(Shift 1)

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay etc, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay. Check the reporting time here.

Reporting/Entry Time at Centre 07:00 A.M. to 08:30 AM

Gate Closing Time of Centre 08:30 A.M

Timing of Test 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

UGC NET December 2023 Phase 2 Exam: Things to Carry

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any other personal belongings, including electronic devices, or mobile phones to the Examination Centre. Examination Officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal belongings and there will be no facility. Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue:

Personal transparent water bottle, A simple transparent Ball Point Pen Admit Card downloaded from NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. Additional 02 passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet Original valid ID proof Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any other personal belongings, including electronic devices, or mobile phones to the Examination Centre. Examination Officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal belongings and there will be no facility. For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held by the NTA under any circumstances. Before reaching the Centre, candidates must enter the required details in the Self Declaration (Undertaking) in legible handwriting, paste the Photograph and put a

thumb impression at the appropriate place on the Admit Card. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged. Candidates are advised to check updates on NTA’s website, i.e., www.nta.ac.in / ugcnet.nta.ac.in regularly. They should also check their mailbox on the registered E –

mail address and SMS in their registered Mobile No. for the latest updates and information regarding the exam. For any clarification/assistance, you can write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call at Helpline number 011 – 40759000.

