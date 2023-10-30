Home

UGC NET December 2023 Registration: Application Correction Window Begins Nov 1; Here’s What You Can Edit

UGC NET Edit Correction Window: The application correction window for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December cycle session will be opened on November 1, 2023. The NTA UGC NET application correction window will be available on the official website — https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. All those candidates who have submitted their applications during the registration window period can edit or make changes by logging into their account using their application number and password.

Speaking of the revised schedule, the National Testing Agency(NTA), the sole exam-conducting body, will close the registration process on October 31. Meanwhile, the exam date remains unchanged. This year, NTA will hold the competitive examination between December 6 to December 22, 2023. “NTA does not edit /modify/alter any information entered by the candidates under any circumstances. Any request for change in information after submission of Application Form will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution for filling up correct details in the Application Form,” reads the official statement.

UGC NET December 2023 Application: Here’s What You Can Edit

Candidates shall ensure that the information entered by them in their respective online Application Form is

correct. Information provided by the candidates in their respective online Application Forms, like, name of candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. Any request for change in such particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Query Action For Candidates Who Have Verified AADHAR No change allowed in Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent Address & Correspondence Address For Candidates Who Have Verified AADHAR No change allowed in Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, and Gender For Candidates Who Have Verified AADHAR No change allowed in the Photo For Candidates Who Have Verified AADHAR Change is allowed either in Father’s Name, or Mother’s name(anyone only) For Candidates Who Have NOT USED AADHAR For Modification No change allowed in Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent Address & Correspondence Address For Candidates Who Have NOT USED AADHAR For Modification No change allowed in the Photo For Candidates Who Have NOT USED AADHAR For Modification Change is allowed either in the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, or Mother’s name(anyone only)

