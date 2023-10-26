Home

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check Correction Window, Exam City Release Date

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET December 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the registration process for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC–NET) on October 28, 2023. In other words, only three days are left to fill up and submit the NTA UGC NET December application form. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Please note that at present there is no official update on whether the registration dates will be extended.

Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to make changes or edit the application form between October 30 to October 31, 2023. This year, the UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shifts from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

Before the commencement of the examination, the testing agency will release the exam city slip. All the candidates who have submitted the online application and paid the Examination fee till the last date will be allowed to appear in UGC – NET December 2023 and their Exam City Slip along with the Admit Cards will be uploaded on the website as per schedule.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip – Release Date And Time

Going by the UGC NET December 2023 notice(dated September 30), the National Testing Agency will release the exam city slip in the last week of November 2023. Meanwhile, the admit card will be uploaded on the website in the first week of December 2023.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration – Check Application Form Release Date

Name of the event and check important dates here Submission of Online Application Form 30 September 2023 to 28 October 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M.) Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 29 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 30 – 31 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M) Announcement of City of Exam Centre Last week of the November 2023 Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website First week of the December 2023 Dates of Examination 06 December 2023 to 22 December 2023 Dates of Examination 06 December 2023 to 22 December 2023

UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card – Release Date And Time

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card. “In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in,” read the official notification.

The candidates are advised to read the Instructions given in the Admit Card carefully in advance of the exam day and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Reporting Time and Other Important Instructions

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.

Candidates shall not be permitted to enter in the Examination Centre after 8.30 am in the First Shift and after 2.30 pm in the Second Shift.

Candidates are also advised to report at the Examination Hall/Room in the Examination Centre by 8.45 am in the First Shift and by 2.45 pm in the Second Shift.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

Candidates should take their seat immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay etc, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay.

