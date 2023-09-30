Home

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Fee, Last Date Here

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Fee, Last Date Here

UGC NET Application form 2023 can be filled by visiting the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted in two phases in 83 subjects in two phases.

UGC NET 2023 Registration Dates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination today, September 30, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NTA UGC NET Application form 2023 by visiting the official website – https://. Along with the registration form, NTA will release the information bulletin. This year, the competitive examination will be held between December 6 to December 22, 2023. Taking to X(formally Twitter), NTA announced the UGC NET Registration date and time.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Candidates will not be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form.

than one Application Form.

Submission of Online Application Form: 30 September 2023 to 28 October 2023

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through CreditCard/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI: 29 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form: 30 – 31 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M)

Announcement of City of Exam Centre: Last week of the November 2023

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Application Form – Check UGC NET Last Date

UGC NET December 2023 registration application form is live now. Candidates can apply through the link https://t.co/RszZxzMeFG Last date for online application form is 28 October 2023. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 30, 2023

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Before filling up the application form, candidates are advised to go through the normalization procedure, qualifying criteria, CBT guidelines, and other details. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET June 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

UGC NET Registration Fee

General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs Rs. 600

SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 325/-

Third Gender: Rs 325

UGC NET Registration Date: How to Fill NTA UGC NET Application Form?

Before you start, make sure you meet the eligibility criteria for UGC NET. Eligibility criteria may vary based on the subject you choose, so carefully read the official notification.

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Apply For UGC NET 2023 December.” Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are

their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on

the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination from December 6 to December 22, 2023. In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC NET December 2023, he/she may contact on 011 – 40759000 /011 – 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates.

