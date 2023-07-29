Home

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Date Soon; Key Points On NTA Application, Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to notify the aspirants of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December cycle registration date. If going by the past year's

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to notify the aspirants of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December cycle registration date. If going by the past year’s trends, UGC NET December 2023 application is expected to be released in the month of August or latest by September 2023. The testing agency is yet to make an official announcement regarding the registration date. The NTA UGC NET 2023 application process will comprise steps that include registration, application, image upload, and fee payment.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships will be made through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Date

This year, the UGC – NET June 2023 was conducted by NTA in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17 and Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023.

The National Testing Agency has been conducting the UGC – National Eligibility Test (NET) for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and for Assistant Professorship since December 2018 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Along with the information bulletin, NTA will release the UGC NET December application form. Eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December Cycle 2023 Registration: How to Fill UGC NET Application Form?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2023 application.” Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the online NEET UG application with personal details, Qualification Details. Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature in the format specified. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

