Home

Education

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Ends Soon; Know How To Apply, Important Details

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Ends Soon; Know How To Apply, Important Details

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) on October

Photo-Social Media

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) on October 28. The candidates who are willing to appear for UGC NET 2023, must register themselves for the exam latest by October 28 at the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. The candidate must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the online application form are their own (which cannot be changed later) as communication may be sent by NTA through e-mail or SMS. The medium of the question paper will be in English & Hindi only except language papers.

Trending Now

NTA is facilitating to all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Instruction will be provided in subsequent phases.

You may like to read

UGC NET December 2023 Application Form – Know Steps Here

The entire application process for UGC NET December 2023 is online, including uploading of scanned images, payment of fees, and printing of confirmation page, admit card, etc. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including the confirmation page to NTA through Post/ Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by Hand.

UGC NET December 2023 Application Form – Steps to Fill

Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the application form.

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate Pay the application fee online. Submit the UGC NET application. Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

UGC NET December 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria for UGC – NET December 2023

Qualifying Examination: General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions

recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test. List of subjects at Post Graduation level is attached as Appendix -V. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test.

UGC NET December 2023 Syllabus

Syllabi for all NET Subjects can be downloaded from the UGC website: https://www.ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php The National Testing Agency will not send the syllabus to individual candidates.

UGC NET December 2023 Paper Pattern

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

To know more, check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official UGC NET website (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/) or the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in/).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES