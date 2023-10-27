Home

UGC NET December 2023 Application: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till Oct 31; Revised Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET).

UGC NET December Registration Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). The UGC NET 2023 application process has been extended till October 31. Earlier the last day to apply for the NTA UGC NET exam was October 28. Aspirants can register themselves for the competitive examination on the official website — nta.ac.in.

Here’s What NTA said

“Therefore, in continuation to the public notice dated the 30 September, 2023 regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor (AP), NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC NET December 2023, enabling the aspiring candidate(s)to apply for the said exam,” NTA in an official notification said. Check the revised schedule, and other details here.

UGC NET December 2023 Application – Check Revised Schedule

UGC NET December Registration 2023: Application Correction Window Last Date

Candidates can fill up the UGC NET Application form by visiting the official website – Candidates who have submitted the UGC NET forms and now want to make changes in the application form will be allowed to do so till October 31, (up to 11:50 PM). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

UGC NET December 2023 Application Form Extended(PDF)

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

UGC NET December Registration 2023: How to Edit Application Form?

A chance will be given to the candidates to correct/modify/edit some of the particular(s) of the Application Form online only, after submission of the Application Form.

Visit the official website at . On the homepage, look for the registration link. Enter the login details and your application form will be opened. Check the application and make the changes in it. Once done click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA ( ) and ( /, for the latest updates.

NOTE: The UGC NET Application form is underway. Fill NTA UGC NET December application form at till October 31, 2023.

