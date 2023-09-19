Home

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date Announced; Check Details Inside

UGC NET Exam December 2023 Date and Time have been announced. Once the registration portal opens, candidates will be allowed to fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

UGC NET Phase 2 examination will be conducted from June 19 to 22

UGC NET December Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June and December). In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET June 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country. Taking to X(formally Twitter), NTA wrote,”#Announcement UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023.”

#Announcement UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023.@ugc_india — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 19, 2023

Earlier today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25. As per the calendar, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 will be conducted on May 5. Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be conducted between May 15 to 31, 2024. One can check the examination calendar by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024. The UGC-NET Session – I

will be held between June 10 and June 21, 2024.

UGC NET Registration December 2023 Date and Time

At present, NTA has not announced the UGC NET Registration December 2023 Date and Time. Going by the media reports, NTA is expected to release the UGC NET application form in September. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this. Once the registration portal opens, candidates will be allowed to fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https:///.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

