UGC NET December 2023 Registration: No Marks To Given For Questions Un-Answered; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here

The UGC NET Application form is underway. Fill NTA UGC NET December application form at ugcnet.nta.ac.in till October 28, 2023.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration: No marks will be given for questions unanswered/unattempted/marked for Review in the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination. If going by the NTA UGC NET December information bulletin 2023, for each correct response, the candidate will get two marks. To know more about the UGC NET marking scheme, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and other details, please go through this article. At present, the last date to submit the UGC NET application form is October 28. This year, the competitive examination will be held from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration: Check National Eligibility Test Marking Scheme

Each question carries two marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit. If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most nearest option as correct answer.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration: National Eligibility Test Admit Card Release Date

The testing agency will release the UGC NET Admit card soon on its website. To access the admit card, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration: How to Fill NTA UGC NET National Eligibility Test Application Form

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Check step by step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website at . On the homepage, look for the registration link. Enter the login details and your UGC NET application form will be opened. Check the UGC NET application and make the changes in it. Once done, click on submit option. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NOTE: The UGC NET Application form is underway. Fill NTA UGC NET December application form at till October 28, 2023.

