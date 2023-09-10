UGC NET December 2023 Registration: Check Tentative Schedule, Application, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

Home

As per the marking scheme of UGC NET 2023, candidates will be given two marks for each correct answer and zero marks for unanswered or un-attempted questions.

UGC NET December Registration: The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) is an important examination in India. The competitive exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET exams are typically conducted twice a year, in June and December. The registration dates for these sessions are usually announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) a few months before the exam date.

At present, NTA has not announced the UGC NET Registration December 2023 Date and Time. Going by the media reports, NTA is expected to release the UGC NET application form in September. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this. Once the registration portal opens, candidates will be allowed to fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the UGC NET exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Check the UGC NET exam pattern, schedule, official website, and other details here.

UGC NET December(Tentative Schedule)Dates Here

UGC NET registration date: September(tentative) Last date to apply: to be released soon Exam City Slip: to be announced soon Admit Card: to be released soon Date of examination: December(tentative)

UGC NET December Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

To register for the UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) exam, you can follow these steps:

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. On the homepage, you will find a link to “Apply Online.” Click on this link to start the registration process. Register yourself on the portal and log in again into your account using the generated ID and password. Click on “Fill Application Form.” You will be required to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and other personal information. Complete the application form with all the necessary information, including your educational qualifications, subject of the exam, category, and other relevant details. You will be asked to upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format and size. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download a copy of it for future reference.

UGC NET December Paper Pattern

Going by the previous year’s information bulletin, the test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

UGC NET December 2023: Check Paper I, II Pattern

Paper Marks Number of Questions MCQ Total Duration I 100 50 The questions in Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading

comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the Candidate. 03 hours (180 minutes)

without any break.

All the questions are

compulsory. II 200 100 This is based on the subject selected by the candidate

and will assess domain knowledge. 03 hours (180 minutes)

without any break.

All the questions are

compulsory.

