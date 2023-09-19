Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC NET Session 1 Exam From June 10; Check NTA Exam Calendar, Registration Dates Here

UGC NET Session 1 Exam From June 10; Check NTA Exam Calendar, Registration Dates Here

UGC NET Session 1 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) exam between June 10 to June 21, 2024. The UGC-NET Sessi

Published: September 19, 2023 1:08 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UGC NET Result 2023, UGC NET Result, UGC NET Results, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ugc net results,ugc net 2023,ugc,nta,assistant professor eligibility,answer,UGC NET 2023 Answer Key, ugc answer key,ugc net exam,ugc net result 2023,ugc net answer key download, ugc net answer key download key challenge,ugc net answer key 2023,UGC NET Answer Key 2023 PDF Download
The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted in two phases in 83 subjects in two phases.

UGC NET Session 1 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) exam between June 10 to June 21, 2024. The UGC-NET
Session – I exam dates have been announced by NTA. The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) is an important examination in India. The competitive exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET exams are typically conducted twice a year, in June and December. The registration dates for these sessions are usually announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) a few months before the exam date.

Trending Now

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>