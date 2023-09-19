By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UGC NET Session 1 Exam From June 10; Check NTA Exam Calendar, Registration Dates Here
Session – I exam dates have been announced by NTA. The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) is an important examination in India. The competitive exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET exams are typically conducted twice a year, in June and December. The registration dates for these sessions are usually announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) a few months before the exam date.
