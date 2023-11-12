Home

Education

UGC NET December 2023 Subject-Wise Datesheet Expected Soon; Know How to Check?

UGC NET December 2023 Subject-Wise Datesheet Expected Soon; Know How to Check?

UGC NET December Exam Datesheet 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination from December 6 to December 22, 2023

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET December Exam Datesheet 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The test will comprise two papers, and each of these papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. With only 24 academic calendar days left for the examination, it is expected that NTA will release the UGC NET December Session 2023 subject-wise exam schedule any time soon. Aspirants who have registered for the competitive examination can check the detailed datesheet by visiting the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

Trending Now

The exam city slip and admit card will be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to download their admit card of UGC NET December 2023 using their application number and date of birth along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

You may like to read

UGC NET December Exam City Slip 2023(download link)

UGC NET December 2023 Subject-Wise Datesheet – Know How to Access?

Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise exam schedule at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Firstly, visit the official website. Click on the link. A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

UGC NET December Exam City Slip 2023 Download Steps?

Visit the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Exam City Slip.”

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Medium of Question Paper

The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only except language papers.

Option of medium of Question Paper should be carefully chosen by the Candidate, while filling the Application Form online. The option once exercised cannot be changed.

Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC NET December 2023, he/she may contact on 011 – 40759000 /011 – 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.