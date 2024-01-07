Home

Education

UGC NET December 2023 UPDATE: Steps To Check Scores At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2023 UPDATE: Steps To Check Scores At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and candidates were asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee of ₹200 per question.

UGC NET Syllabus to be revised

UGC NET December 2023: The window of the provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2023 will be closed on January 5 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates must note that the final answer key and the results will be released soon after. The UGC NET December exam was held for 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country from December 6 to 19 for a total of 9,45,918 candidates.

Trending Now

The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and candidates were asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee of ₹200 per question.

You may like to read

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

Their feedback will be reviewed, and the final answer key and result will be prepared accordingly.

How to check UGC NET result 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the link to check UGC NET December results.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download your results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.