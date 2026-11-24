UGC NET December 2026: Exam city slip to be out by November 25, admit card on December 7 | Check steps to apply

NTA has announced that the UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip will now come out by November 25, 2026. Candidates can find it on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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The city slip is an important document for candidates as it informs them about the city where their examination centre is located. File image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revised release date for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 city intimation slip. The advance exam city slip will now be released by November 25, 2026. Candidates can download it from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city slip is an important document for candidates as it informs them about the city where their examination centre is located. The release of the exam city slip helps applicants to plan their travel arrangements and accommodation in advance.

Also Read | UGC NET December 2026 Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check exam dates, application fee and direct link to apply here

The admit card for UGC NET December 2026 is due on December 7 from the body conducting the exam. Don’t mix it up with the city slip, which is not an admit card.

How to check UGC NET 2026 City Intimation Slip

Go to the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Now, on the homepage, go to the Candidate Activity section.

Under this section, click on the UGC NET 2026 December City Intimation Slip.

Once the link is clicked, enter the application number and password in the designated spaces.

Submit the details.

Submit the details. The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen; verify the details and download it for future reference.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026. The paper will be held in two shifts; the morning shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA Helpline Numbers

In case of any queries or doubts regarding the UGC NET December 2026 exam, candidates can contact the NTA through its official helpline numbers given below:

NTA helpline numbers: 011-40759000/011-69227700

Timings: 8 am to 10 pm

Toll-free number: 1800 180 4747 (24×7)

Also Read | Over 2 lakh candidates apply for UGC NET, research fellowship exams; Registration closes on October 28

Over 2 lakh students apply for UGC NET, research fellowship exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that more than 2.19 lakh candidates have registered for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the December 2026 session.

The latest figures show that UGC NET has received 1,86,301 applications, and Joint CSIR-UGC NET has logged 32,660 registrations so far. The National Testing Agency has urged candidates to apply early rather than waiting, to avoid technical problems close to the deadline. The registration window for both examinations closes on October 28, 2026, and helpdesks are available to assist candidates with any queries.