UGC NET December 2026 exam dates announced; check subject-wise schedule here

The UGC NET December 2026 schedule is out. You can see when each subject’s exam is being held right here.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

The UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule is out. The University Grants Commission has published the notice, and candidates taking the National Eligibility Test can check it at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The paper is split into two parts, and every question is multiple-choice. Part I has 50 questions worth 100 marks, while Part II has 100 questions worth 200 marks. Candidates get 3 hours to finish. Part I looks at how suited you are to teaching and research, with questions on reasoning, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Part II moves to your chosen subject and tests how well you know it.

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Notably, the question paper will be in English and Hindi only, except language papers. Candidates are required to answer the paper in only in the language they have selected.

It was advised that the candidates reach the Examination Center nearly two hours before the exam begins. The candidate must also provide the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA for admission in the examination hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty will check the admit card and identify the candidates.

However, the exam city details will be available on November 23 while the admit card for UGC NET will be available on December 7.

How to download UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET December Exam 2026 schedule link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

UGC issues advisory for students, parents

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public advisory asking students and parents to verify the recognition of universities before taking admission. The Commission has urged the public to check its official list of fake universities and confirm the necessary approvals before making any academic or financial commitment.

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In the advisory, the UGC asked students, parents, guardians and the general public to exercise caution while selecting an educational institution. It warned against relying solely on advertisements, websites, brochures or social media posts to determine whether an institution is recognised or authorised to award degrees.