The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC NET December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates planning to appear for the examination should complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute problems. The last date to submit the form without a late fee is October 28, 2026. Those who miss this deadline can submit their applications with a late fee until October 31.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination is scheduled to be held from December 14 to December 19, 2026. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts and admission to PhD programmes.
Candidates should keep the following dates in mind while applying for the examination:
|Event
|Date
|Online registration begins
|October 8, 2026
|Last date to apply without late fee
|October 28, 2026
|Last date to apply with late fee
|October 31, 2026
|Application correction window
|November 2 to November 4, 2026
|UGC NET December examination
|December 14 to December 19, 2026
Candidates can visit the official UGC NET website to access the application form.
Direct link: UGC NET December 2026 application form
Applicants should read the official information bulletin carefully before filling out the form. It contains details about eligibility, examination rules, fees and other important instructions.
Candidates who have completed a master’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution can apply for the examination.
General category candidates must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in their master’s degree. Candidates belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, as well as SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates, should check the official bulletin for the applicable eligibility requirements.
Students who are appearing for their final-year master’s examination, or whose results are awaited, may also apply, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.
Candidates should confirm their eligibility before submitting the application form.
The application fee varies according to the candidate’s category.
|Category
|Examination fee
|General/Unreserved
|Rs. 1,150
|General-EWS and OBC-NCL
|Rs. 600
|SC, ST, PwD and third gender
|Rs. 325
Candidates should check the official information bulletin for the complete fee rules and any applicable late fee before making the payment.
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:
Candidates should carefully check their personal details, educational information and selected examination details before submitting the form.
The UGC NET examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test has two papers, and both contain objective-type multiple-choice questions.
Paper 1 has 50 questions for 100 marks, while Paper 2 has 100 questions for 200 marks. The total examination duration is three hours, with no break between the two papers. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Paper 1 tests candidates on teaching and research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension and general awareness related to higher education. Paper 2 focuses on the subject selected by the candidate.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is conducted by the NTA to assess candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship and certain PhD admission routes in Indian universities and colleges.
Qualifying for JRF may make eligible candidates eligible for research fellowship benefits, subject to the applicable rules. The result category a candidate qualifies under determines whether they are eligible for JRF, Assistant Professor positions, PhD admission, or a combination of these options.
Candidates are advised to rely on the official UGC NET website and information bulletin for the latest instructions, and to complete their applications before the deadline.
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