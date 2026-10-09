UGC NET December 2026 Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check exam dates, application fee and direct link to apply here

The NTA has opened registration for UGC NET December 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check the direct application link, important dates, eligibility criteria, application fees and steps to apply online before the deadline.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 download link awaited; Know how results are prepared, normalization method(File)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC NET December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates planning to appear for the examination should complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute problems. The last date to submit the form without a late fee is October 28, 2026. Those who miss this deadline can submit their applications with a late fee until October 31.

The UGC NET December 2026 examination is scheduled to be held from December 14 to December 19, 2026. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts and admission to PhD programmes.

UGC NET December 2026: Important dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind while applying for the examination:

Event Date Online registration begins October 8, 2026 Last date to apply without late fee October 28, 2026 Last date to apply with late fee October 31, 2026 Application correction window November 2 to November 4, 2026 UGC NET December examination December 14 to December 19, 2026

UGC NET December 2026: Direct link to apply

Candidates can visit the official UGC NET website to access the application form.

Direct link: UGC NET December 2026 application form

Applicants should read the official information bulletin carefully before filling out the form. It contains details about eligibility, examination rules, fees and other important instructions.

UGC NET December 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed a master’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution can apply for the examination.

General category candidates must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in their master’s degree. Candidates belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, as well as SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates, should check the official bulletin for the applicable eligibility requirements.

Students who are appearing for their final-year master’s examination, or whose results are awaited, may also apply, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Candidates should confirm their eligibility before submitting the application form.

UGC NET December 2026: Application fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate’s category.

Category Examination fee General/Unreserved Rs. 1,150 General-EWS and OBC-NCL Rs. 600 SC, ST, PwD and third gender Rs. 325

Candidates should check the official information bulletin for the complete fee rules and any applicable late fee before making the payment.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link for the UGC NET December 2026 application form. Register by entering the required details. Log in and fill out the online application form. Upload the required documents and provide the details requested. Pay the examination fee through the available online payment options. Review the information entered in the form and submit the application. Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates should carefully check their personal details, educational information and selected examination details before submitting the form.

UGC NET December 2026: Exam pattern

The UGC NET examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test has two papers, and both contain objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Paper 1 has 50 questions for 100 marks, while Paper 2 has 100 questions for 200 marks. The total examination duration is three hours, with no break between the two papers. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Paper 1 tests candidates on teaching and research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension and general awareness related to higher education. Paper 2 focuses on the subject selected by the candidate.

What is UGC NET?

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is conducted by the NTA to assess candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship and certain PhD admission routes in Indian universities and colleges.

Qualifying for JRF may make eligible candidates eligible for research fellowship benefits, subject to the applicable rules. The result category a candidate qualifies under determines whether they are eligible for JRF, Assistant Professor positions, PhD admission, or a combination of these options.

Candidates are advised to rely on the official UGC NET website and information bulletin for the latest instructions, and to complete their applications before the deadline.