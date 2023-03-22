Home

Education

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 Awaited; Official Website, Steps To Download

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 Awaited; Official Website, Steps To Download

UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: The UGC NET 2022 results will be declared after considering any objections on the answer keys.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 Awaited

UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle soon. Students who appeared for UGC NET December 2022 examination from February 21 to March 15, 2023, will be able to access and download the UGC NET 2022 Answer Key from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The answer keys will be issued along with the UGC NET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses. The UGC NET December 2022 results will be declared after considering any objections on the answer keys. “The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” an NTA statement issued in the information bulletin said.

You may like to read

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Official Website

The UGC NET 2022 answer key will be available on the websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

How To Download UGC NET Answer Key?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the, “Download UGC NET Answer Key 2022.” The link will be available on the Candidate’s activity.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth. Click on the submit option.

On the next window, UGC NET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and check the responses.

UGC NET Answer Key: Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking of result

The UGC NET December 2022 exam was held in five shifts for various subjects. “There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained,” reads the official statement. For the latest update, the candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.