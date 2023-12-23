Home

Education

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link, Tentative Schedule

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link, Tentative Schedule

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination can access their response key through the NTA’s website https:///; and https://. The testing agency conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country. The examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023.

Trending Now

The UGC Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses will be available for download — /. As of now, the Commission has not announced the UGC NET Answer Key release date and time.

You may like to read

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Check?

To access the UGC NET Answer Key by entering their application number and date of birth. Check the step-by-step guide to download the answer key.

Visit the official website – https:///; https:// . On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023.” Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth. Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download a copy of it for future reference.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Release Date And Time

NTA will display Provisional Answer Key(s) and Question Paper attempted by the candidate on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in. The exact date will be displayed on the NTA’s website for the same after the commencement of the examination. Going by the media reports, NTA is expected to release the answer key between December 21 to December 28. However, it is not confirmed.

What’s Next?

The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC NET December 2023 will be entertained.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023(LINK TO BE ACTIVE SOON)

To be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer), PwD, and Third gender. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared on the website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.