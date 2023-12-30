Home

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key LIVE: NTA NET December Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link, General Category Cut-Off Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle will be released at the NTA’s website ugcnet.nta.ac.in; and https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle will be released at the NTA’s website ; and https:// andidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination can download their response key. NTA conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and December 14, 2023. Along with the UGC NET Answer Key 2023, NTA will release the provisional answer key, question paper, and category-wise cut-off. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee.

The NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGCNET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of the result under the RTI Act. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC NET Anser Key 2023.

