UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Response Sheet at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link, Result Date Here

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; and https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon at https:///; and https://. All those candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination, held between December 6 to 14, 2023, can access their response key through the official website. The testing agency conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country. The examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023.

Along with the answer key, NTA will display the Question Paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the NTA website. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. The result will be declared on January 10, 2024. To access the answer key, a student must enter his/her application number and date of birth.The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC NET December Answer Key 2023.

