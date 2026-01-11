UGC NET December Answer Key 2025 LIVE: NTA UGC NET provisional answer key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(soon); step-by-step guide to download; objection fee

  • Home
live

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon on its official website.

Published: January 11, 2026 10:03 AM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon on its official website. The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination was conducted on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The examination will be held for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country.  Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC NET Answer Key.

Live Updates

  • Jan 11, 2026 10:05 AM IST

    UGC NET December Answer Key 2025 LIVE: When was UGC NET exam held?

    The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination was conducted on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026.

  • Jan 11, 2026 10:05 AM IST

