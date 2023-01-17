Home

UGC NET December Cycle 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check How To Make Changes HERE

UGC NET 2023 registration to end on Jan 17 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exams from Feb.

UGC NET December Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle online application form correction window tomorrow, January 18, 2023. To make the necessary change in particular of the application form candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET correction window will remain open for making changes till January 20, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM.) UGC NET examination for the December cycle will be conducted between February 21 to March 10, 2023.

UGC NET December Cycle 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: 19 to 20 January 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

Intimation of Cities of exam centres: First week of the February 2023

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: Second week of the February 2023

Dates of Examination: 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023



UGC NET December Cycle 2022 Admit Card, Exam City Slips

NTA will release the exam city slip in the first week of February. Meanwhile, the UGC NET December cycle admit card will be published in the second week of February.

UGC NET December Cycle 2022: How to Make Changes in UGC NET Application Form?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2022 application.”

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes to it. Once done click on submit option.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET December Cycle 2022: Check Exam Pattern

The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only. For further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2022, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates.