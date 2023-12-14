Home

Education

UGC NET December Exam 2023 Concludes Today; Know Expected Answer Key Date, How To Calculate Score

UGC NET December Exam 2023 Concludes Today; Know Expected Answer Key Date, How To Calculate Score

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has successfully concluded the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) Shift 1 examination today, December 1

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has successfully concluded the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) Shift 1 examination today, December 14, 2023. Soon the exams conclude, NTA will display the provisional answer key(s) and question paper attempted by the candidate on the NTA’s website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in. The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country for the registered candidates. The examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023. Check the UGC NET December Exam answer key release date and time, and other details here.

Trending Now

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Release Date

The testing agency will release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) soon. As of now, the Commission has not announced the UGC NET Answer Key release date and time. Once published, candidates can access the UGC NET Answer Key by entering their application number and date of birth.

The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses will be available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023: How to Challenge?

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

You may like to read

Name of the candidate and check important dates here Duration for Answer Key Challenge: to be released soon Last date for Payment: to be released soon

The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes within the stipulated time. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.