UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022 Out At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Result Awaited

UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022: Candidates can download the UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle today, April 6, 2023. Candidates can download the UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022 has been released for subjects such as Economics, Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics.

This year, NTA has conducted the UGC NET December 2022 examination from February 21 to March 15, 2023. The examination was held in five phases. One can check the steps and a direct link to check the final answer key.

How to Download UGC NET December Result/Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “UGC – NET DECEMBER 2022 – FINAL PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Your UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Know Release Date And Time

NTA released the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key on March 23, 2023. The candidates were given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key is March 25, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2022: Know Release Date And Time

The UGC NET result 2022 is expected this week. On the basis of the objections raised by the candidate, the final answer key along with the result will be published. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

