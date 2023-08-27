Home

Education

UGC NET Dec Registration 2023 Date Likely in September; Know How to Fill Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Dec Registration 2023 Date Likely in September; Know How to Fill Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release a detailed information bulletin along with the application form for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National El

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Date Soon; Key Points On NTA Application, Exam Pattern

UGC NET December Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release a detailed information bulletin along with the application form for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December cycle anytime soon. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Trending Now

Along with the information bulletin, NTA will release the UGC NET December application form. Eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES