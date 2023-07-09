Home

UGC NET Dec Registration 2023 Date Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Application Form, Fee, Syllabus

UGC NET December Registration 2023 Date: Eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key On July 5th or 6th, Results In August Second Week, Confirms UGC Chairman

UGC NET December Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency will release a detailed notification for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December cycle soon. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships will be made through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs:

National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD)

Candidates aspiring for the Fellowships listed above will also have to apply for the Test. The UGC NET information bulletin pdf will consist of details such as the marking scheme, exam pattern, exam date, registration process, eligibility, and others. Along with the information bulletin, NTA will release the UGC NET December application form. Eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December Cycle 2023 Registration Dates

Online registration and submission of Application Form (complete in all respect) through NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in: soon

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes: to be announced soon.

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: soon

Intimation of Cities of exam centres: To be Intimated Later

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: To be Intimated Later

Dates of Examination: soon

Duration of Examination: 180 minutes (03 hours)

Website(s) www.nta.ac.in , https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December Cycle 2023 Registration Fee

General/Unreserved: Rs. 1150

Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL: Rs. 600

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD): Rs. 325

UGC NET December Cycle 2023 Registration: How to Fill UGC NET Application Form? Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2023 application.” Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference. UGC NET December Cycle 2023 Exam Mode, Pattern If going by the UGC NET June 2023 Information Bulletin, the Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. UGC NET December Cycle 2023 Syllabus The List of Subjects and their Codes for UGC – NET June 2023 are given at Appendix -III. Syllabus for all NET Subjects can be downloaded from the UGC website: https://www.ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php.The National Testing Agency will not provide the copy of syllabus to any candidate.

Eligibility Criteria for UGC – NET Dec 2023 Qualifying Examination: General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks(without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test. List of subjects at Post Graduation level is attached as Appendix -V. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test. UGC NET June Answer Key NTA has released the provisional answer key for the June 2023 cycle of the National Eligibility Test examination or NET on July 6, 2023. The NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be out on and . The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key pdf. The final provisional answer sheet will be released after resolving the candidates’ grievances. This year, the competitive examination was conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The result will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for latest updates.

