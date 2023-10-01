UGC NET December Application Form 2023: Check Age Limit And Relaxation Policy For JRF, Assistant Professor.

Home

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2023 Application Form and UGC NET Information Bulletin. Candidates can fill up the application form at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

UGC NET Registration 2023: The registration process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination for the December cycle has started at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Candidates can apply for UGC NET December 2023 through “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Candidate must ensure that the information (like, his/her name. mother’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwD status, mobile number, email address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam centre, etc.) provided by them in their online Application Form are correct and of their own.

Checking the eligibility criteria before filling out an application form is an important step in any application process. Eligibility criteria are the specific requirements and qualifications that candidates must meet in order to be considered for a particular job, program, scholarship, or any other opportunity. One can check the important dates, the official website, age limit criteria, and other details here.

UGC NET December 2023 Age Limit For JRF, Assistant Professor

The age limit for competitive exams can vary significantly depending on the specific exam, the organization conducting it, and the country or region where it is held. Check the age limit for the Junior Research Fellow(JRF).

Age Limit and Relaxation (i) JRF: Not more than 30 years as on 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. 01.12.2023.

A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (as per the Central list of OBC available on the website: www.ncbc.nic.in) /SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants. Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant/related subject of post-graduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on production of a certificate from appropriate authority, which should be a recognized Indian university / Institute of National Importance/foreign university which is duly approved/recognized/accredited in its own Country/Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India / State Government in India. The research should not have been carried out towards completion of graduation or post-graduation degree(s). Three years relaxation in age will be permissible to the candidates with L.L.M. degree. A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates who have served in the armed forces subject to the length of service in the armed forces upto the first day of the month in which the concerned UGC-NET is, conducted, i.e., 01.12.2023. Total age relaxation on the above ground(s) shall not exceed five years under any circumstances.

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

UGC NET December 2023 Reservation Policy

Reservation Policy of the Government of India is applicable to UGC-NET According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions which are deemed to be Universities, the reservation of seats shall be as follows:

15% of the seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

7.5% of seats Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

27% of the seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates as per the Central List*

10% of the seats for General-Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS) candidates.

05% of the seats in the above mentioned categories for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40% or more disability.

NOTE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2023 Application Form and UGC NET Information Bulletin. Candidates can fill up the application form at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

UGC NET December Application Form 2023(Apply Now)

UGC NET December Information Bulletin 2023(Download PDF)

UGC NET Exam Date

This year, the competitive examination will be held between December 6 to December 22, 2023. The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shifts as per the time schedule specified in the Information at a glance, in the Subjects given at Appendix -III in selected Cities spread across the Country (Appendix -IV). To know more, check the information bulletin shared above.

