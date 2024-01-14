Home

UGC NET December Result 2023 Awaited For Over 9 Lakh Candidates; Know How to Check Final Answer Key

The UGC NET December 2023 Result PDF will consist of details such as the number of candidates registered, the number of candidates who appeared, candidates qualified for Assistant Professor Only, and the candidates qualified for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the UGC NET December 2023 Result on January 17, 2024; the final answer key for the same will be published on https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper, Provisional Answer Key(s), and Recorded Responses of the concerned candidates were hosted on the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in from January 3, 2024, to January 5, 2024, to invite challenges.

This year, the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key was released on January 3. The final answer key will be released after taking the objections raised by students into consideration. Challenges received will be verified by the experts and results will be processed as per the answer keys finalized by experts. Know How UGC NET Result will be prepared.

UGC NET December Result 2023: Normalization procedure

a) For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).

b) The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on the NTA website under the Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score.

c) In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, the NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be

merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.

d) In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

Example: In the examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. Similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the examination is held in a greater number of shiftsthe same principle shall apply.

As per the UGC policy, 06% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.

Cut-Off Assistant Professor and JRF – UGC NET June, 2023

UGC NET December Result 2023: Procedure and Criteria for declaration of result

The following steps will be followed:

Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

Step III: In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).

Step IV: The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology illustrated below:

Example:

Number of candidates to be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ for the Scheduled Caste (SC)category Number of candidates belonging to SC category who secure at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for SC category for‘Economics’ (x) Total slots derived for SC category as per Step II (÷) Total number of candidates belonging to SC category over all subjects who secure atleast 35% aggregate marks in both the Papers taken together.

The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots arrived at, shall determine the qualifying cut-off for Eligibility for Assistant Professor ‘in ‘Economics’ for the SC category. A similar yardstick shall be employed for deriving the subject-wise qualifying cut-offs for all categories.

Step V: All candidates who had applied for ‘Eligibility for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both’ out of the total number of qualified candidates derived as per Step IV, shall constitute the consideration zone for JRF.

Step VI: The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India. The procedure for subject-wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF slots is illustrated below:

Example:

Number of candidates to be declared qualified for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in the subject ‘Economics’ forthe Scheduled Tribe (ST) category Number of candidates belonging to ST category who have opted for JRF and have qualified for Eligibility for Assistant

Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ (x) Total JRF slots available for ST category (÷) Total number of candidates belonging to ST category over all subjects who have opted

for JRF and have Qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor

The aggregate percentage of the two paper scores corresponding to the number of JRF slots arrived at, will determine the qualifying cut-off for JRF in ‘Economics’ for the ST category.

UGC NET December Result 2023: How to Check NTA Final Answer Key?

Visit the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Public Notice Final Answer Key UGC – NET December 2023./Declaration of results of UGC – NET December 2023 – reg Cutoff Table for Assistant Professor and JRF – UGC NET December, 2023.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023. One can also refer to the PDF given above to check the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off for the Assistant Professor and JRF – UGC NET June, 2023. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates.

