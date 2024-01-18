Home

UGC NET December Result 2023 Delayed: NTA Releases Official Statement| Check Previous Session’s Subject-Wise Cut-Off

The UGC NET December 2023 Result for the December session has been delayed and will be declared anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can download the UGC NET final answer key at https://ugcnet.nta.

The UGC NET December 2023 Result for the December session has been delayed and will be declared anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can download the UGC NET final answer key at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Along with the UGC NET Scorecard, NTA will release the subject-wise as well as the category-wise cut-off for JRF and assistant professor on its official website. The National Testing Agency(NTA) has already declared the Question Paper, Provisional Answer Key(s), and Recorded Responses of the concerned candidates on the NTA website.

from January 3, 2024, to January 5, 2024. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

UGC NET December Result 2023 Delayed: NTA Confirms

Earlier today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an official statement explaining that the results, which were initially scheduled for release on January 17, were not declared due to technical reasons.”Due to technical reasons, result of the UGC – NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024 and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in,” NTA in an official statement said.

UGC NET December Result 2023: Check Previous Session Subject-Wise Category-Wise Cut-Off For JRF, Assistant Professor

UGC NET December Result 2023: Check Previous Session Subject-Wise Category-Wise Cut-Off For JRF, Assistant Professor