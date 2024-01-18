Home

UGC NET December Result 2023 LIVE: NTA NET Final Answer Key, Result, JRF Cut-Off at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link

UGC NET December Result 2023 LIVE: NTA NET Final Answer Key, Result, JRF Cut-Off at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link

UGC NET December Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will announce the UGC NET December 2023 Result anytime soon; the final answer key along with the cut-off for JRF and assistant professor for the same will be published on https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

Check UGC NET December Results 2023 LIVE Update

UGC NET December Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will announce the UGC NET December 2023 Result anytime soon; the final answer key along with the cut-off for JRF and assistant professor for the same will be published on /. To make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper, Provisional Answer Key(s), and Recorded Responses of the concerned candidates were hosted on the NTA website from January 3, 2024, to January 5, 2024, to invite challenges. As per the UGC policy, 06% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.

The UGC NET December Provisional Answer Key was released on January 3. NTA is expected to release the UGC NET December Result anytime soon. The National Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023. One can also refer to the PDF given in this live blog to check the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off for the Assistant Professor and JRF – UGC NET June, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC NET December Result 2023.

