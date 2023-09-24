UGC NET December Syllabus 2023 For Paper 1, 2: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics

Home

UGC NET December Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

UGC NET December Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The test will comprise two papers, and each of these papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, will conduct UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country. Understanding the examination syllabus is crucial for effective exam preparation. Use the syllabus as a foundation for your study plan. Organize your study schedule around the topics listed in the syllabus. Focus your preparation on the topics with higher weightage or importance as indicated in the syllabus. Don’t spend excessive time on topics that are less relevant. In this article, we have listed down the syllabi for all NET Subjects.

NOTE: Syllabi for all NET Subjects can be downloaded from the UGC website: https://www.ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php National Testing Agency will not send the syllabus to individual candidates.

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Paper 1, 2: Check Subject wise Important Topics

General Paper on Teaching & Research Aptitude (Paper -I): The main objective is to assess the teaching and research capabilities of the candidates. The test aims at assessing the teaching and research aptitude as well. Candidates are expected to possess and exhibit cognitive abilities, which include comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding the structure of arguments, deductive and inductive reasoning.

The details of the syllabi are as follows: Unit-I Teaching Aptitude

Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding and Reflective), Characteristics and basic requirements.

Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional and Cognitive), Individual differences.

Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment and Institution.

Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner centred methods; Off-line vs. On-line methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs etc.).

Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern and ICT based.

Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education, Computer based testing, Innovations in evaluation systems.

Unit-II Research Aptitude

Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research.

Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative and Quantitative methods.

Steps of Research.

Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing.

Application of ICT in research.

Research ethics.

Unit-III Comprehension

A passage of text be given. Questions be asked from the passage to be answered

Unit-IV Communication

Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication.

Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication.

Barriers to effective communication.

Mass-Media and Society.

Unit-V Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude

Types of reasoning.

Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships.

Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.).

Unit-VI Logical Reasoning

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning.

Analogies.

Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments.

Indian Logic: Means of knowledge.

Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension).

Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference).

To know more, click on the link given HERE: CLICK

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Paper 2: Check Subject-wise Important Topics

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Political Science

Comparative Political Analysis Approaches: Institutional, Political Culture, Political Economy and New Institutionalism; Comparative Methods Colonialism and decolonization: forms of colonialism, anti-colonial struggles and decolonization Nationalism: European and non-European. State theory: debate over the nature of state in capitalist and socialist societies; post-colonial state; welfare state; globalization and nations-states Political regimes: democratic (Electoral, Liberal, Majoritarian and Participatory) and non-democratic regimes (Patrimonialism, Bureaucratic authoritarianism, Military dictatorship, Totalitarianism, and fascist). Constitutions and Constitutionalism: forms of constitutions, rule of law, judicial independence and liberal constitutionalism; emergency powers and crisis of constitutionalism. Democratisation: democratic transition and consolidation. Development: Underdevelopment, Dependency, Modernization, World Systems Theory, development and democracy. Structures of Power: ruling class, power elites, democratic elitism Actor and Processes: Electoral Systems, Political Parties and Party System, Interest groups, Social movements, new social movements, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and civil society campaigns; Revolutions. Unit – 5: International Relations Approaches to the study of International relations: Idealism, Realism, Structural Marxism, Neoliberalism, Neorealism, Social Constructivism, Critical International

Theory, Feminism, Postmodernism. Concepts: State, state system and non-state actors, Power, Sovereignty, Security: traditional and non- traditional. Conflict and Peace: Changing Nature of Warfare; Weapons of mass destruction; deterrence; conflict resolution, conflict transformation. United Nations: Aims, Objectives, Structure and Evaluation of the Working of UN; Peace and Development perspectives; Humanitarian intervention. International law; International Criminal Court Political Economy of IR; Globalisation; Global governance and Bretton Woods system, North-South Dialogue, WTO, G-20, BRICS. Regional Organisations: European Union, African Union, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN. Contemporary Challenges: International terrorism, Climate change and Environmental Concerns, Human Rights, Migration and Refugees; Poverty and Development; Role of Religion, Culture and Identity Politics.

To know more, click on the link given HERE: CLICK

