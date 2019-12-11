UGC NET Exam 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019, which was held between December 2-6. Candidates can download the answer key from NTA’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and tally their answers.

However, the facility is available only till December 13, 11:50 PM. A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the UGC NET 2019 exam. Additionally, candidates can also raise objections; this facility, too, is available till the aforementioned deadline. However, they will have to pay Rs 1,000 for each objection raised. If found correct, the fees will be refunded.

Steps to download UGC NET Exam 2019 provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View Question Paper and Challenge Answer Key’ button

Step 3: Click on the mode (application number+password/application number+birth date) you wish to use to login

Step 4: Login using respective credentials

Step 5: Answer key will be in the dashboard

How to challenge answer key:

Step 1: After login, click on ‘Challenges Regarding Answer Key’

Step 2: Click on the ‘Options ID’ under the ‘Question ID’ you think is wrong

Step 3: Upload relevant documents and click on ‘Save Your Claim Finally’

Step 4: Preview your challenge and click on ‘Pay Here’

Step 5: Make the payment and click ‘Submit’

Alternately, click here to access the page directly.

The final result of the UGC NET Exam will be announced on December 31.