UGC NET 2019: The online application process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 will close on October 9. The registration process for the exam started on September 9.

Those who are yet to register for the exam can do so on ntanet.nic.in, which is the official website for registering for the exam, which will be conducted between December 2-6.

How to register online for UGC NET Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link ‘Fill Online Application Form’ and click on it

Step 3: Fill the online application form and upload relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the exam fee

Step 5: Verify all your details and submit the application form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page of the application form

Step 7: Take its printout and keep it for future use

The UGC NET 2019 Exam will be conducted in two shifts on the exam days.

The result will be published on December 31.