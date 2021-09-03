UGC NET Exam 2021: The candidates who are preparing for the UGC NET Exam 2021, here is an important update for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the revised exam dates for UGC NET Exam 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. As per the fresh NTA notification, the new exam dates is available on the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.Also Read - Postpone NEET-UG 2021 Plea: Hearing Underway in Supreme Court | LIVE Updates

In the notice, the NTA said that it has come to know from the student community that the October 10 examination date is clashing with some major examinations that also have been scheduled for that day. To ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardship caused to them, the NTA said it has decided to reschedule some of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

It must be noted that the examination for UGC NET Exam 2021 for December 2020 and July 2021 was scheduled from October 6 to October 11, 2021, which now has been revised to October 6 to October 8, 2021, and October 17 to 19, 2021.

UGC NET Exam 2021: details here

Old days and dates: October 6 to October 11, 2021

Revised days and dates: October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19

The NTA said the detailed date sheet will be given subsequently and the UGC NET admit card can be downloaded through the official site in due course of time.

Candidates must take note that the UGC NET registration was started on August 10 and will end on September 5, 2021.