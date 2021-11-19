UGC NET Exam 2021: The University Grants Commission is all set to start the UGC- NET exam 2021 from Saturday (November 20 to December 05, 2021). The National Testing Agency NTA would conduct this examination at different exam centres across the country. The candidates are advised to check the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for more details and recent updates to avoid mistakes during the exam day.Also Read - ICAR Result 2021: NTA Likely to Announce Rank List, Counselling Schedule Today on icar.nta.ac.in | Here's How to Download it

The UGC has released the admit cards for the applicants who will appear for the UGC Net Exams 2021 from November 20 to 24,2021. However, the National Testing Agency has not yet released the admit cards for the remaining dates.

The candidates should not forget to download the admit card on or before the deadline so that there will be no last-minute rush. Without UGC Net Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

UGC NET exam 2021: Exam guidelines