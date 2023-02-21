Home

UGC NET Exam 2022 UPDATE: Phase 2 Exam City Intimation Link RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates must note that the Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023.

UGC NET Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Exam 2022 Phase 2 exam city intimation link. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination for the Phase 2 examination can check or download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II via the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the exam city intimation slip.

UGC NET Exam 2022: How to check exam city

Go to the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Advance city intimation slip link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

