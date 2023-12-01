Home

Education

UGC NET Exam City Slip, JEE Correction Dates, CBSE Date Sheet: Important Education Events For December

UGC NET Exam City Slip, JEE Correction Dates, CBSE Date Sheet: Important Education Events For December

NTA will release the UGC NET exam city information slip and admit card this week. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in December 2023.

Educational Events: December promises to be a bustling month with a myriad of academic events, entrance exams, and result announcements on the horizon. From the release of the UGC NET Exam City Slip, Admit Card to the registration for the CBSE Datesheet, it’s a packed schedule. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in December 2023.

Trending Now

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023 – Release Date And Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 session from December 6, 2023. Only 5 calendar days are left for the examination to begin. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Before entering the examination hall, the examinee must carry the exam city information slip and admit card.

You may like to read

NTA will release the UGC NET exam city information slip and admit card this week. However, NTA officials have not released any statement regarding the UGC NET Exam city slip release date and time. “The notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) / in prior t0 10 days of exam,” NTA in an official notification said. The examination will be held from December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023. To access the NTA UGC NET Exam City Slip or NTA UGC NET Admit Card, a student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

JEE Correction Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 on December 6, 2023. Aspirants who want to make changes, or corrections, in their JEE Main session 1 application form can visit the official website — https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ and make the required changes. The edit window for the JEE Main 2024 form will remain open till December 8.

JEE Main Correction Dates: 6 to December 8, 2023 JEE Main Website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

CBSE Datesheet 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the comprehensive datesheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior School Certificate Theory Examination (Class XII). According to media reports, it is suggested that the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet for the academic session 2023-24 is likely to be published in the initial week of December 2023. It’s important to note that, as of now, no official statement has been issued by the CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj.

CBSE Datesheet: First Week of December(tentative) CBSE Official Website: cbse.gov.in

CSIR UGC NET Registration

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC – National Eligibility Test (NET) on December 4, 2023(upto 5:00 PM). The test is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The testing agency will open the application correction window from December 6 to December 8, 2023. Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET UG Exam Dates: 26, 27, and December 28, 2023 CSIR NET website: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is expected to announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https:/// and https:///. Although the Commission has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result, media reports suggest that UPSC CSE CSE Main Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the first week of December 2023.

UPSC CSE Result: upsc.gov.in UPSC CSE Result LINK: To be out soon. CLICK HERE FOR STORY

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on education and employment news. Tap the link to subscribe and stay in the loop! Click here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.