UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city slips for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 examination. The exam city intimation slip of UGC NET 2022 is available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Process To Begin on Sept 15 at mcc.nic.in. Check Here

“The examination for the above subject(s) will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 20 September 2022 to 22 September 2022. Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022 to the concerned candidates on UGC NET website,” NTA in an official notification said. Also Read - CUET UG Result 2022 to Release Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Schedule Here

Name of the subject and date of examination

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies: September 20

Arabic: September 20

Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies: September 20

Comparative Literature: September 20

Comparative Study of Religions: September 20

Linguistics: September 21

Manipuri: September 21

Gujarati: September 21

Kashmiri: September 21

Museology & Conservation: September 22

Santali: September 22

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature: September 22

Women Studies: September 22

Direct Link: Download UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2022

How to Download UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2022?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 2.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option. Your UGC NET Phase 2 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

When Will NTA Release UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

The Agency will release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 on September 16, 2022.

Details In Brief

The UGC NET Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held from September 20 to September 22, 2022. In case any candidate faces difficulty in checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration To Commence From Sept 15, Check Guidelines Here