UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase-II Examination on September 16, 2022. As per the earlier notification, the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip will be released tomorrow, September 13. Candidates can download it by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Agency will conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects.

Check Important Dates Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip Release Date: September 13

September 13 UGC NET Admit Card Release Date: September 16

September 16 UGC NET Exam Date: September 20 and 30 September 2022

How to Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022.” The link will be available in the Candidates activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Unable to Download Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card? Check Here

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.