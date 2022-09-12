UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase-II Examination on September 16, 2022. As per the earlier notification, the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip will be released tomorrow, September 13. Candidates can download it by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Agency will conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register
Check Important Dates Here
- UGC NET Exam City Slip Release Date: September 13
- UGC NET Admit Card Release Date: September 16
- UGC NET Exam Date: September 20 and 30 September 2022
How to Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022?
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip. Follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022.” The link will be available in the Candidates activity section.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.
- Your UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Unable to Download Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card? Check Here
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.