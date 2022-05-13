UGC NET Examination: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct UGC-NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects with the ‘Hindu Studies’ being the new addition to the list. The candidates preparing for the examination must note that the online submission of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET merged cycles for December 2021 and June 2022, is available till May 20, 2022.Also Read - UGC NET 2021-22: NTA Begins Application Process on ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply
The online submission for application began on April 30 and will continue till May 20 up to 5 pm. The last date for submission of the examination fee is up to 11.50 pm on May 20. UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) has gone live since April 30, 2022. Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Exam to be Held in First Weeks of June This Year
FEE INCREASED FOR UGC NET APPLICATIONS 2022
The NTA has hiked the UGC NET application fee for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022. The application fee has increased by approximately 10 percent. For the general category or Unreserved category, the application fee has been raised by ₹100 to ₹1,100 compared to ₹1,000 charged last year. On the other hand, the application fee for EWS, and OBC-NCL are raised by ₹50 taking it to ₹550. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender has been hiked by ₹25 to ₹275 this year. Also Read - UGC NET Result 2021 Declared; Check Steps To Download Scorecard, Direct Link Here
Here are some of the other important details:
- NTA will conduct UGC-NET in December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
- Tests were conducted in only 81 subjects, however, this time a new subject ‘Hindu Studies’ with a code of 102 – has been added.
- The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged.
- The UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in 541 different cities. In comparison to the previous year, when the exam was held in 239 locations, the number of UGC NET exam centres in 2022 has grown.
- The NTA has also included a complete list of exam centre cities in the announcement.
- The last date to apply for the exam is May 20.
- The December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) of UGC NET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
- The examination will be held for 180 minutes or three hours in two shifts.
- The first one is from 9 am to noon and the second from 3 to 6 pm.
- Paper I will have 100 marks, paper II will have 200 marks in the objective type question format.
- Attempting all questions is compulsory.
- Each question carries two marks. The exam will be in English and Hindi medium only.