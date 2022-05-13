UGC NET Examination: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct UGC-NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects with the ‘Hindu Studies’ being the new addition to the list. The candidates preparing for the examination must note that the online submission of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET merged cycles for December 2021 and June 2022, is available till May 20, 2022.Also Read - UGC NET 2021-22: NTA Begins Application Process on ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply

The online submission for application began on April 30 and will continue till May 20 up to 5 pm. The last date for submission of the examination fee is up to 11.50 pm on May 20. UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) has gone live since April 30, 2022.

FEE INCREASED FOR UGC NET APPLICATIONS 2022

The NTA has hiked the UGC NET application fee for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022. The application fee has increased by approximately 10 percent. For the general category or Unreserved category, the application fee has been raised by ₹100 to ₹1,100 compared to ₹1,000 charged last year. On the other hand, the application fee for EWS, and OBC-NCL are raised by ₹50 taking it to ₹550. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender has been hiked by ₹25 to ₹275 this year.

Here are some of the other important details: