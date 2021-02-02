New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor will be conducted by the National Testing Agency in May 2021. Also Read - NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2020 Out: Know Here Steps to Download & Raise Objections

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "National Testing Agency will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read the circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants."

The test will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. According to the circular from the National Testing Agency, “The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the details the information bulletin for UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021), which will be available on the official website from February 2.”

The UGC NET 2021 online application form will be open on February 2, 2021. Candidates willing to appear are required to apply online between February 2 and March 2, 2021. The application fee can be paid until March 3, 2021, it said.