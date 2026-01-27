Home

Education

UGC NET Final Answer Key expected soon; step-by-step guide to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination can access the UGC NET Final Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The competitive examination was conducted on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The UGC NET Final Answer Key was released for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This year, the UGC NET provisional Answer Key was published on January 14. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the UGC NET Answer Key was January 17.

The competitive examination was conducted on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The UGC NET Final Answer Key was released for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This year, the UGC NET provisional Answer Key was published on January 14. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the UGC NET Answer Key was January 17.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Click on the link that reads, “Final Answer Key for UGC-NET December-2025.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security code, if required.

Your UGC NET Final Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for latest updates. In case of any difficulty, please contact on 011 – 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship and/ or Admission to Ph.D only depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Part-I and Part-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.

