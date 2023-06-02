Home

UGC NET June 2023 Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s How To Edit Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 Application Correction Window Link: Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in the UGC NET June 2023 application form can visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in — to update their details.

UGC NET 2023 Application Correction Window Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) today, June 2, 2023. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in the UGC NET June 2023 application form can visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in — to update their details.

All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. The NTA UGC NET June 2023 application edit window will be available till Saturday, June 3. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NTA under any circumstances.

The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidate.

NTA is facilitating to all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Instruction will be provided in subsequent phases. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website and check their e-mails regularly for the latest updates

UGC NET 2023 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC-NET JUNE 2023 (Correction Window).” Enter your details such as — your application number, password, and security pin. Now click on the sign-in option. Make the required changes in your UGC NET application form. Recheck the details before submitting. Once done, submit the UGC NET application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

This year, NTA will conduct the UGC NET June 2023 session exam from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

For further clarification related to UGC – NET June 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also requested to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary

channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.

