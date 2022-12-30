UGC NET June 2023 Cycle Exam Dates Released; Check Details Here

UGC NET 2023 Registration at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Earlier today, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the UGC NET June 2023 Cycle examination dates.

UGC NET 2023 Registration begins today.

UGC NET 2023 Registration at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already started the registration process for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET application form 2022 by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 17, 2023. Earlier today, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the UGC NET June 2023 Cycle examination dates.

The UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be held between June 13 to June 22, 2023. “UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023,” UGC Chairman tweeted.

Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle:

UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 30, 2022

UGC NET 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates For December Cycle

Online registration and submission of Application Form (complete in all respect) through NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in: 29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023 (upto to 05:00 P.M)

29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023 (upto to 05:00 P.M) Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes: 18 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M)

18 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M) Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: 19 to 20 January 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

19 to 20 January 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.) Intimation of Cities of exam centres: First week of the February 2023

First week of the February 2023 UGC NET 2023 December examination will be held: from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

First UGC NET June 2023 Cycle: June 13 to 22 June 2023.

Why is UGC NET Conducted?

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). Due to the outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic in 2020 & 2021, the cycles of UGC NET were merged and conducted together.

Mode of Examination

The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Pattern of Examination

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

HOW TO FILL UGC NET 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2022 application.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Qualifying Examination: (i) General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55%

marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages),

Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test. For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the information bulletin shared below.

For further clarification and the latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit http:// nta.ac.in and the concerned website of the above-mentioned examinations.