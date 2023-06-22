Home

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Concludes Today; Details On Marking Scheme, NTA UGC NET Answer Key Release Date

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam From June 19; Check Admit Card, Reporting Time, Exam Day Guidelines.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Release Date: The National Testing Agency will conclude the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET June 2023 Phase – II) exam at different Centres across the country today, June 22, 2023. Soon after the conclusion of the entrance examination, NTA, the exam conducting body, will release the UGC NET answer key 2023. Till now, the agency has not mentioned a specific date for the release of the NTA UGC NET Provisional answer key 2023.

The candidates are required to download their NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023, using their application number and date of birth from the website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 1000 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. In case the challenge of a Candidate to any answer key is accepted, then processing fee will be refunded to the concerned candidate. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 Release Date

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC NET June 2023 will be entertained.

NOTE: The NTA will display the Question Paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in prior to the declaration of the result.

UGC NET June Provisional Answer Key 2023: How to Download? Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference. UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: Marking Scheme According to the NEET UG marking scheme, two marks will be awarded to candidates for each correct answer and there is no negative marking for an incorrect response. Each question carries 02 (two) marks. For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit. If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most nearest option as correct answer The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

