UGC NET June 2023 Cycle Exam From June 13; December Result, Final Answer Key Awaited

UGC NET June 2023 Registration Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the exam for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) June cycle between June 13 to June 22, 2023. The examination is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. As soon as NTA announces UGC NET 2023 application dates and opens the registration portal, aspirants will be able to apply online at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Along with the registration date, the UGC NET June 2023 exam pattern and syllabus will also be announced. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted. Candidates are also requested to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.

Earlier, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023,” UGC Chairman tweeted.

Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle:

UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 30, 2022

UGC NET June Cycle Registration Date 2023 – Know Date And Time

NTA will begin the application process for UGC NET June 2023 cycle soon. However, till now, NTA has not announced any date or time for the registration process. The UGC NET 2023 registration process will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment.

UGC NET December Cycle Answer Key, Result Awaited!

At present, UGC NET Result 2022 is awaited. This year, UGC NET examination for the December cycle was conducted between February 12 to March 16, 2023. The examination was held in five phases, panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. NTA is expected to release UGC NET 2022 results by this week. Along with the result, NTA will publish the final answer key.

Once declared, NET Aspirants can download the UGC NET Final Answer Key and UGC NET Result/ Scorecard by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants will be able to check and download once the direct link is activated. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

How to Fill UGC NET Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2023 application.” Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature in the format specified. Pay fee payment through the online payment mode. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For further clarification and the latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit http://nta.ac.in and the concerned website of the above-mentioned examinations.

