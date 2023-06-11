Home

UGC NET June 2023 Phase-1 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Exam Schedule Here

UGC NET 2023 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Out(Photo Credit: India.com)

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 1 examination today, June 11, 2023. As per the official notification, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I examinations will be conducted on June 13, 14, 15, 16, and June 17, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode only. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card by visiting the official website —

“The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I at different Centres across the country on 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th June 2023. The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam. Shift-wise details are mentioned in Annexure – I. Admit cards for this exams have been released. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/,” NTA in an official notification said.

NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card: How to Download Online?

Go to the official website — . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC Net June 2023 admit card.” Enter your details such as — your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

Date of Examination Subject Shift 13.06. 2023 Commerce Shift 1 13.06. 2023 Physical Education Shift 1 13.06. 2023 Commerce Shift 2 13.06. 2023 Library and Information Science Shift 2 14.06.2023 English Shift 1 14.06.2023 Home Science Shift 1 14.06.2023 English Shift 2 14.06.2023 Sanskrit Shift 2 15.06.2023 Political Science Shift 1 15.06.2023 Psychology Shift 1 15.06.2023 Environmental Sciences Shift 2 15.06.2023 Political Science Shift 2 16.06.2023 History Shift 1 16.06.2023 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing

Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel

Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management) Shift 1 16.06.2023 History Shift 2 16.06.2023 Law Shift 2 17.06.2023 Computer Science and Applications Shift 1 17.06.2023 Hindi Shift 1 17.06.2023 Hindi Shift 2 17.06.2023 Sociology Shift 2

UGC Helpline Numbers

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.