UGC NET June 2023 Phase-1 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Exam Schedule Here
UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 1 examination today, June 11, 2023. As per the official notification, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I examinations will be conducted on June 13, 14, 15, 16, and June 17, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode only. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
“The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I at different Centres across the country on 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th June 2023. The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam. Shift-wise details are mentioned in Annexure – I. Admit cards for this exams have been released. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/,” NTA in an official notification said.
NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card: How to Download Online?
- Go to the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC Net June 2023 admit card.”
- Enter your details such as — your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
- Your NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
|Date of Examination
|Subject
|Shift
|13.06. 2023
|Commerce
|Shift 1
|13.06. 2023
|Physical Education
|Shift 1
|13.06. 2023
|Commerce
|Shift 2
|13.06. 2023
|Library and Information Science
|Shift 2
|14.06.2023
|English
|Shift 1
|14.06.2023
|Home Science
|Shift 1
|14.06.2023
|English
|Shift 2
|14.06.2023
|Sanskrit
|Shift 2
|15.06.2023
|Political Science
|Shift 1
|15.06.2023
|Psychology
|Shift 1
|15.06.2023
|Environmental Sciences
|Shift 2
|15.06.2023
|Political Science
|Shift 2
|16.06.2023
|History
|Shift 1
|16.06.2023
|Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing
Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel
Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)
|Shift 1
|16.06.2023
|History
|Shift 2
|16.06.2023
|Law
|Shift 2
|17.06.2023
|Computer Science and Applications
|Shift 1
|17.06.2023
|Hindi
|Shift 1
|17.06.2023
|Hindi
|Shift 2
|17.06.2023
|Sociology
|Shift 2
UGC Helpline Numbers
