UGC NET June 2023 Registration to Begin Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Fill Application Form

UGC NET June 2023 Registration Date: Eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET Application Form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2023 Registration at : The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the registration process for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2023) today, May 10, 2023. As soon as the registration portal is opened, eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET Application Form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.The last date to apply is May 31, 2023. Earlier on Tuesday, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the UGC NET registration and examination dates.

“Submission of Online Application Form will begin from 10 May 2023 and end on 31 May 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M). Dates of Examination from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023. The candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (http://nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates,” UGC Chairman in an official tweet said.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp) and (https://t.co/M3TNVmUM1W, for the latest updates. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 9, 2023

NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The examination will be held in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to Fill UGC NET 2023 Application Form? Check Step by Step Guide Here.

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Apply For UGC NET June 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details. Login into your account using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Date For June Cycle

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. In no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form. Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.

