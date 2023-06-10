Home

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 to be Released Soon: Check Full Exam Schedule on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023: The students who have registered for the UGC NET 2023 exam can download their exam city allotment from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Phase 2 examination will be conducted from June 19 to 22

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2 soon. After the admit card for Phase 2 is released, the students can download it on the official site ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates need to note that the UGC NET Phase 2 examination will be conducted from June 19 to 22, 2023 and the exam city intimation slip has already been released for the second phase on June 8.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the official notice.

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023: Here’s How to Download

First log in to the official site ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Then click on UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2 link on home page.

After this, you will have to enter login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

It should be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2023 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam City Slip: Here’s How to Download

First log in to UGC NET’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads – ‘UGC – NET June 2023 City intimation’.

Then, enter your login details (application number and date of birth) and click on submit.

Check all the details mentioned on it. Download the UGC NET exam city intimation letter.

UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2: Check Full Exam Schedule

June 19: Geography and Philosophy (Shift 2)

June 20: Economics / Rural Economics / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Co-operation / Demography / Applied Economics/Development Eco. / Business Economics (Shift 1)

June 20: Bengali, Oriya, Human Rights and Duties, Indian Culture, Comparative Literature, Maithili, Rajasthani, Hindu Studies, Comparative Study of Religions, Museology & Conservation, German, Indian Knowledge systems, Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Spanish, Prakrit, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Sindhi (Shift 2).

June 21: Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management (Shift 1).

June 21: Mass Communication and Journalism, Tamil, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art), Electronic Science, Music, Public Administration, Punjabi, Telugu, Urdu, and Yoga. (Shift 2).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.