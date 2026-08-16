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  • UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Provisional Key, response sheet today; How to check download link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Provisional Key, response sheet today; How to check download link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Along with the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, the testing agency will release the UGC NET attempted response sheets and the question papers attempted by all students.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 16, 2026, 8:02 AM IST
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Provisional Key, response sheet today; How to check download link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Subject-wise key, recorded responses awaited; key details here(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key today, August 16, 2026. Candidates can download the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. To access the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. Along with the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, the testing agency will release the UGC NET attempted response sheets and the question papers attempted by all students.

When will the UGC NET June 2026 answer key be released?

Taking to X, NTA said, “UGC-NET June 2026 Update The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA.”

Read more: CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026: CSIR NET provisional key this week; how to check at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Talking about the marking scheme, to answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option. Each question carries 02 (two) marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

How can candidates raise objections against the UGC NET provisional answer key?

Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’ ,  ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made.

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 16, 2026 8:41 AM IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How to Check UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key?

    Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    On the homepage, look for the “Provisional Answer Key” link under the latest updates or public notices.

    Click on the answer key link and enter your application number and other required login credentials.

    Submit the details to access your UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key and recorded responses.

    Check the answers carefully and compare them with your responses.

    Download the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

    If you find any incorrect answer, follow NTA’s instructions to raise an objection within the specified deadline. NTA publishes provisional answer-key notices through the official portal.

  • Aug 16, 2026 8:24 AM IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The NTA will display the Question Paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in prior to declaration of result. The Question paper attempted and recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act.

  • Aug 16, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials required to check the UGC NET Answer Key


    To access the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and CAPTCHA code.

  • Aug 16, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Official website to check the UGC NET Answer Key

    Candidates can download the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. To access the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. Along with the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, the testing agency will release the UGC NET attempted response sheets and the question papers attempted by all students.

  • Aug 16, 2026 8:11 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key today, August 16, 2026.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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