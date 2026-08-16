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UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Provisional Key, response sheet today; How to check download link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Along with the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, the testing agency will release the UGC NET attempted response sheets and the question papers attempted by all students.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Subject-wise key, recorded responses awaited; key details here(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key today, August 16, 2026. Candidates can download the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. To access the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. Along with the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, the testing agency will release the UGC NET attempted response sheets and the question papers attempted by all students.

When will the UGC NET June 2026 answer key be released?

Taking to X, NTA said, “UGC-NET June 2026 Update The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA.”

UGC-NET June 2026 Update The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 14, 2026

Talking about the marking scheme, to answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option. Each question carries 02 (two) marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

How can candidates raise objections against the UGC NET provisional answer key?

Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’ , ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made.